Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser was on the verge of NBA history on Sunday night. With 7:53 remaining in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards, he had a career-high 30 points via 10 triples. Unfortunately, his 3-point count would end there, as Hauser twisted his ankle near the Washington bench and never returned.
The C's had no problem taking care of business once Hauser went down, prevailing 130-104 over the worst team in the NBA. But, in even better news, Hauser's ankle injury is not a significant one, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.
“According to a league source, X-rays on Celtics forward Sam Hauser's left ankle were negative and he avoided serious injury,” Himmelsbach wrote.
When Hauser left the contest, he was just four 3-pointers away from tying Golden State Warriors sharp-shooter Klay Thompson for the most triples in a single game. Fourteen will be a tough number to beat, yet Hauser proved that Thompson's record (set back in 2018) won't stand forever.
SAM HAUSER HAS 10 THREES EARLY IN THE 3RD QUARTER 🤯
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
Despite his early exit, Hauser cashed 10 3-pointers in a game faster than anyone else in league history. The Wisconsin native managed to do so in 22 minutes and 49 seconds, only missing three shots all night while going 10 for 13 from the field.
Although it's unlucky that Hauser didn't get the chance to finish his historic shooting performance, Boston is fortunate to have good X-ray results on his ankle. The 26-year-old has been a great asset off the bench for the Celtics, averaging a career-high 8.4 points per game while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Hauser's 3-point percentage is the 10th best in the entire league and of the nine players ahead of him, only Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Malik Beasley has more attempts from deep.
Hauser has also made himself available all season, as he's only missed one game. That number will likely hit two on Monday night, since the C's host the Detroit Pistons as part of the second leg of a back-to-back.
With an NBA-best 53-14 overall record, Boston's top priority should be keeping Hauser ready for the 2024 postseason.