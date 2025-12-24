Recently, the Golden State Warriors picked up their second straight win with a blowout home victory over the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the big storyline coming out of this game was a heated confrontation between Steve Kerr and Draymond Green on the bench, which resulted in Green storming off to the locker room and not returning to the game.

Now, Kerr is giving his 100% honest thoughts on the incident.

“Kerr opens his post practice press conference saying Monday night was ‘not my finest hour.' Kerr said he apologized to Draymond for his actions. Draymond apologized to him. They both apologized to the team,” reported Nick Friedell on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re far more alike than many would realize,” he added, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Kerr and Green spat was the latest of a string of incidents involving Green over the last several years, which have threatened to reach a boiling point on multiple occasions, including altercations with both other teams and members of the Warriors.

This all comes amid what has been a turbulent season for the Warriors. Golden State currently sits at the .500 mark, well below where fans expected them to be considering the relative health they've enjoyed and the all-in trade they made for Jimmy Butler last year.

In any case, Green is expected to be back out on the floor when the Warriors next take the court on Christmas night for a game against the Dallas Mavericks. That game is slated to tip off at 5:00 pm ET from the Bay Area.