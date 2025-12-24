The Michigan football program has been thrown into chaos after Sherrone Moore was unexpectedly fired. Moore was fired for cause over an alleged relationship he had with a football staffer. As Moore's behavior became more and more erratic, rumors of the affair started to swirl around the building. That scrutiny seemed to be there, but nothing officially came out until the firing.

The “Detroit Free Press” ran a massive story on the culture at Michigan under Moore and how it deteriorated over time before his sudden firing over the affair. Reporter Tony Garcia said that rumors of the affair would not die as the season went on, and Moore became erratic and paranoid. One source told Garcia that despite nothing official coming out until he was fired, the relationship was obvious, and if no one knew, then they were being an idiot.

One person who was in the building in 2024 said rumors and whispers of the alleged misconduct went inside the building, but some of the coaches “turned a blind eye to it.”

Interim head coach Biff Poggi vehemently denied the fact that anyone knew about the affair this week, saying he and the entire staff were entirely “shocked” when the news came out.

“Guys over there on that side of the building [where Moore’s office was] 100% knew about it,” the insider said. “They can deny it all they want, but there were too many things that happened. If you didn’t know, you’re an idiot — it was too obvious.”

This sentiment seems to be echoed by how close she was to his office. After a massive screaming match and fight that happened between Sherrone Moore and Wink Martindale, the only person who followed him into his office that day was the staffer with whom he had allegedly had an affair.

“It’s a really weird dynamic, one of those things where everyone knew but no one wanted to say it,” another former staffer said. “She sat right in front of his office. Her desk was right in front of his office, like two feet in front of his.”