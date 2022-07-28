The Boston Celtics are now the latest team to join the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. After a few weeks of relative silence, the men in green have reignited the discussion about the Brooklyn Nets star. Already, some fans are discussing how he’ll fit in with the core of the team if he gets traded there.

It’s not uncommon for analysts to deem a Durant-to-Celtics trade a bad idea due to the age of the star. However, one NBA insider had a… unique take on the situation. Jeff Goodman believes that the reason why a KD trade is bad for the Celtics is because it will harm Jayson Tatum. Here’s his reasoning why. (via NESN.com)

“I’d more be worried about Jayson Tatum learning from Kevin Durant…I’m not sure learning from Kevin Durant right now is the best way to be taught… he’s just not the same person. I know you’re gonna change over the course — you’re not gonna be that kid I talked to at 14, obviously… Now, Keyboard Kevin going at people on Twitter … I just don’t know.”

Kevin Durant’s Twitter shenanigans has certainly rubbed some fans the wrong way. While some may find his tirades amusing, some view this behavior to be childish. Perhaps they are worried that Durant will be a bad influence to Tatum if he gets traded to the Celtics.

Despite their view on Durant, it’s more than likely that Tatum won’t be learning too much from the Nets star. While Tatum certainly idolizes KD, the Celtics star is at a point in his career where he’s more comfortable being himself. Remember, Tatum played with Kyrie Irving during the first few years of his career. So far, it seems like Irving’s shenanigans didn’t rub off on Tatum.