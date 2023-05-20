The past has come back to haunt Jaylen Brown. In the midst of the Boston Celtics’ surprising struggles versus the Miami Heat, an old interview has resurfaced that shows the All-NBA guard making a a bold and oddly specific claim regarding future NBA Championships.

A then-22-year-old Brown said he would win five rings by the age of 28 in a 2018 interview with Taylor Rooks, via Kurupt Sports. He is 26 and still working on No. 1, with his team down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals after being swept at home.

What is even more devastating is that Brown seemed to know making such an assertion was a grave mistake just by his body language and hushed tone. Perhaps LeBron James’ “not six, not seven” proclamation with the Miami Heat in 2010 rang in his ears after it was already too late. And now he is paying for it.

It goes without saying that Twitter can be a cruel place, but it is especially merciless to sound bites proven to be false years later. “Players get in front of Taylor Rooks & say anything bruh, Jaylen Brown not even serious,” Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) said.

bro was out here caressing his knees stressing 😭 — CHRIS 🏂 (@vmpchriis) May 20, 2023

Players get in front of Taylor rooks & say anything bruh Jaylen brown not even serious 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9xCinkfiJ5 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He better than me, I woulda told her I’m breaking wilts single game scoring record, finna outsell Jordan sneaker wise, and having an undefeated season — 🫥🫡Thomas D. Cat Jr 🇦🇴🇨🇩 (@titterhatesslim) May 20, 2023

Athletes get an interview with Taylor rooks and just start lying — shi idk (@goatedmanager) May 20, 2023

Jaylen Brown has more pressing concerns than a regrettable statement, though. He has struggled profusely from behind the 3-point line in the first two games of the series and was 7-of-23 from the floor in Friday’s 111-105 loss. His long-term future in Boston is also unclear as he enters the final year of his contract next season. That is not something fans thought they had to worry about just yet, but postseason pitfalls have a way of bringing those issues quickly up to the surface.

Brown elevated his game to the next level this season, averaging 26.6 points per game on 49 percent shooting. He will need to rediscover that form against the Heat if the Celtics are to reach their NBA Finals ceiling.

One ring at age 26 will probably still leave Brown feeling very satisfied. But forecasting a turnaround right now feels just as bold as that ill-fated prediction.