RUMOR: Jaylen Brown linked to Heat amid Celtics’ Kevin Durant trade chase

The Boston Celtics still appear to be serious about their chase for Kevin Durant, especially after the former league MVP gave the Brooklyn Nets a recent ultimatum. Boston, however, will need to give up a whole lot if they want to land KD, and it has become quite evident that Jaylen Brown could turn out to be the sacrificial lamb here.

NBA insider Adam Borai has now come out with a report stating that the Miami Heat could be in the mix for Brown. Apparently, the Heat brass see a lot of value in the Celtics All-Star, and they could make their move if their own KD chase falls through:

If KD is Boston-Bound, I'd keep my eyes on MIA trying to get involved in the deal to try & snag Jaylen Brown. Brown, a FA in 2 years, has BIG fans within certain high ranking Heat officials, according to sources. He's so well-liked that some would even prefer him over Mitchell. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) August 14, 2022

There’s quite a lot to process here. For starters, you have to wonder what the Celtics will need to give up for Kevin Durant. Will the Nets agree to a deal without Jaylen Brown heading to Brooklyn? Perhaps a three-team trade between the Celtics, the Heat, and the Nets is a possibility. Again, though, what will Brooklyn get in all this?

It is also worth noting that the report also claims that certain members of the Heat organization see Brown as a better option than Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. Miami is clearly looking to add a big-name player in the offseason, so is it possible that they still pursue Brown even if Durant ends up staying in Brooklyn? After all, the Celtics have shown certain indications that they could be willing to part ways with Brown.