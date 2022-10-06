‘Young GOAT’: Draymond Green issues ultimate praise for Jayson Tatum

Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from controversy or trash talk, but he also has no problem praising other players. In the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” the four-time NBA champ gave the highest compliment to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Despite warring with him and the Celtics during last year’s NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors veteran made it clear that Tatum’s stock is only going up:

“Resiliency allows teams to show their true characters, so, we’ll get to see the true character of the Boston Celtics led by none other than the young GOAT, young next greatest Jayson Tatum,” Green said.

After a rough showing down the stretch in the playoffs, Jayson Tatum has a golden opportunity to prove his mettle this season, according to Dryamond Green. The young Celtics star was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2022 and was just ranked the second-best small forward in the game by league GMs.

While Tatum has garnered plenty of individual accolades, Green and company robbed him of his first NBA title in June. How he responds to his squad falling two games short of Banner 18 will speak to his leadership and as Green said, his “resiliency.”

But the fact that the 32-year-old Green sees enough in Tatum to call him the next “GOAT” speaks volumes. Green plays alongside future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry and has gone toe-to-toe with the legendary LeBron James, so for him to consider Tatum among those greats is a big deal.

For Celtics fans, this should provide more hope in terms of Boston’s future. The Cs have a rising star in Tatum with an excellent supporting cast that has shown major potential.

For the team, the 2022-23 NBA season will be a tough test, as they have to overcome a disappointing Finals loss and a chaotic offseason. However, if the Celtics can remain resilient and get another shot at an NBA championship, perhaps Tatum can cement himself as the “next greatest.”