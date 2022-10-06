It’s over for the Golden State Warriors. Their downfall has begun.

This was the general sentiment on Twitter after news broke about a fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during Wednesday’s practice. It wasn’t just an ordinary altercation, though as Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole after a heated moment went too far.

Warriors fans are likely sweating this entire situation right now as they consider the impact of this incident on the team not only in the coming days but for the season as well. Non-Dubs supporters, however, were more than happy to share their jokes on the mean streets of Twitter. I’m not going to lie; some of them are pretty hilarious.

Draymond Green is good friends with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and some users jokingly pointed to this relationship as the trigger to Dray’s fight with Poole:

There were a lot of other jokes about the incident, and it is clear that NBA Twitter is having quite a bit of fun over this ugly Warriors incident:

Others saw this as an opportunity to spark some rather bizarre trade rumors:

All jokes aside, however, this is a pretty serious situation for the Warriors. The team is reportedly looking into punishing Green for his actions here. It also wouldn’t be the first time Dray has gotten into it with one of his teammates. However, for him to strike a member of his own team seems to be going a bit overboard.

We definitely expect to hear much more about this captivating narrative in the coming days.