Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics front office are not hesitant to make roster adjustments during a regular season. We saw that in their trade to acquire Derrick White in February of last year. Keep in mind, however, that Boston made that decision when they were at .500 and in need of more shooting. Fast forward to this season, and the Celtics have the best record in the NBA. Their need is not as urgent, but there is always room for improvement. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Celtics would regret.

It would be great for the Celtics to bolster their frontcourt depth. Robert Williams has only played 17 games this season, and Al Horford is playing more minutes than he has since 2017-18. The Celtics have an open roster spot and trade exceptions ranging from $1.8 million to $5.9 million, but they cannot be combined. The Celtics have a $3.2 million disabled player exception, but it can only be used to acquire a player in the last year of their contract. If Boston uses salary, they can trade for a player earning up to $10.9 million with the combined $6.5 million contract of Danilo Gallinari and the $2.2 million salary of Payton Pritchard.

Remember that the Celtics are in win-now mode, as seen by their advancement to the NBA Finals last season and their current standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Owner Wyc Grousbeck and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens want the team to win the title this season. Rebuilding for the future is not in their plans.

“The conversation that I’ve had with Brad is, it’s about this year,” Grousbeck said this past weekend on NBC Sports. “It’s not about ‘this will pay dividends in three years’ or ‘this will do this next year.’ It is this year. Muscle up and let’s go get the job done. So that’s his instructions, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. If there’s anything to do, we’ll do it. If not, we love this team. We’re at the top of the league right now.”

Although the Celtics don’t really have any obvious deficiencies, Stevens won’t let that deter him from looking for ways to strengthen the team. Boston’s depth has lately been put to the test. As such, the Celtics could use the addition of one or two more players to their already skilled core.

With all these said, let’s look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Celtics would regret.

Celtics overpay for Jakob Poeltl

The Celtics, with the best winning percentage and net rating this season, may opt not to participate in the trade deadline and just focus on the buyout market instead. However, if they do make a trade, they would likely aim to reinforce their frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl should be at the top of their wish list.

Keep in mind that despite the advantages of having Williams and Horford in the frontcourt, both have a history of injuries. That makes the acquisition of someone like Poeltl for added depth and insurance a potential option. Poeltl boasts impressive defensive and rebounding abilities. He would be a very good fit. However, this move would probably come at a very high cost. The danger here is if the Celtics overpay for Poeltl’s services.

Jakob Poeltl has been rumored to be on the trade block. A quick look at his BBI Skill Badges shows how impactful he is around the basket. pic.twitter.com/ldCRoEohdQ — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) January 25, 2023

Alternatively, the Celtics can add another backup big man in the February buyout market. Remember also that their wing rotation is sufficient despite Sam Hauser’s decreased performance in the past month and a half.

It is debatable whether Boston can realistically improve its core lineup. This already includes Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, and Derrick White. Hauser and Pritchard already face uncertainty in securing playing time. Sure, Grant Williams may have some mismatch issues, but they are rare. Brogdon and White may struggle with consistency on offense, but it’s unclear if better alternatives exist for the Celtics.

Joining the Kyle Kuzma sweepstakes could be entertaining, but not essential. Boston may consider reducing its tax bill by trading Danilo Gallinari as well. Basically, the team should avoid major moves unless it’s clearly something that will pay off. And they surely should not overpay even for Poeltl.