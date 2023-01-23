San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl will hear his name in NBA trade discussions more as we get nearer to February’s deadline. As the best player of the Spurs in the 2022-23 NBA season, San Antonio definitely would want a sizable return from any team interested in acquiring the services of the big man via trade, though, getting multiple first-round picks for Poeltl might be nothing but a pipe dream for the Spurs.

“While the current asking price for Jakob Poeltl is two first-round picks, multiple executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Spurs can get one first-round pick for Poeltl, but two is unlikely given he’ll enter unrestricted free agency and could potentially earn roughly $20 million annually this summer. If the Spurs can get a first-round pick and a solid young player, it might be the middle ground to get a deal done,” per HoopsHype.

The Toronto Raptors, who selected him in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, and the Boston Celtics have already been rumored to be keeping a close eye on Poeltl, but the list of interested parties could be longer.

Poeltl is having quite a season with the Spurs. He is currently averaging 12.2 points on 63 percent shooting from the field, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in the 2022-23 NBA season for San Antonio, which is headed to the lottery.

The 27-year-old Poeltl is playing on a contract that would expire by the end of the current season and is expected to hit paydirt in free agency given the way he’s been playing.