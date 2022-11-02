This past offseason the Boston Celtics chose not to pay Grant Williams, and other teams are reportedly on the hunt for the forward.

The 22nd draft pick of the 2019 class had the opportunity to ink a new contract last month, yet his agent and the Celtics failed to come together on a rookie extension deal. Williams will be a restricted free agent next summer, but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t already shopping him.

According to sources close to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the San Antonio Spurs, the Orlando Magic, and the Detroit Pistons are all in the market for Williams. These three teams are young and in the process of rebuilding, and the 23-year-old Williams could be a pivotal role player for them.

While the Celtics did not extend Williams, they would likely hold on to him for the right price. An anonymous Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Deveney believes those trying to bring in Williams may frontload his contract to prevent the C’s from matching.

The Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs are threats to pry Grant Williams away from Boston, per @SeanDeveney “They will be in a position to offer him $17-$18 million and maybe frontload the contract to scare off the Celtics from matching.” pic.twitter.com/rancM6GRBI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 1, 2022

At the moment, Boston is not rolling in money, so it makes sense that opposing teams could hike up Williams’ price to ward them off. However, the Celtics likely cannot afford a replacement forward either, which would make re-signing the first-round pick an enticing option.

Plus, if Williams continues to improve, there are plenty of reasons to have “The Batman” return to Boston.

The fourth-year Celtic is currently averaging 9.6 points per game and shooting an incredible 66.7% from beyond the arc. While that percentage will go down as the season lengthens, his shooting performance has been impressive and especially reliable from the corner.

Grant Williams beats the shot clock 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FiC7tNv9HU — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) October 19, 2022

Every team in the NBA could use 3-point shooting, but Williams also brings rebounding and solid defense off the bench. The little things he does well throughout the game will make him a good pickup for any team that signs him.

If the Celtics don’t re-sign the fan-favorite forward in the summer, there are sure to be many who miss him. Not just for his abilities on the court, but his shenanigans away from basketball as well:

"Yo wtf are you doing" Jayson Tatum's reaction to Grant Williams' Batman impression 🤣🦇 (via @JaredWeissNBA)pic.twitter.com/40y4wZbUvA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022

Regardless of where Williams ends up, he has shown growth in his game and would be an excellent offseason addition for most franchises.