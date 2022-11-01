The stars turned into spooks in the NBA as trick-or-treat season descended upon us. This is undoubtedly one of the more exciting periods in the basketball calendar, as many players channel the NBA Halloween spirit and dress up in costumes! Of course, given we’re talking about multi-millionaire NBA players here, their outfits are usually pretty fly. Some even match those of professional cosplayers! Here we will look at Grant Williams and the best NBA player Halloween costumes in 2022.

Seeing NBA stars play dress-up is always great. It shows us their more playful side and really gives them a fresh look (most of the time). It’s extra special when they actually turn up in NBA arenas in costume, too. When that happens, the NBA tunnel turns into a catwalk for spooky pre-game costumes. Sometimes, the players even get to be on the receiving end of a scare, like what the Charlotte Hornets did here:

Here we will rank the best NBA player Halloween costumes in 2022, which includes Grant Williams as none other than Batman.

Honorable Mentions

Let’s begin with a few NBA Halloween honorable mentions. First, here’s a family ensemble. This time it’s the Flintstones, with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal as, of course, Fred!

A família do Bradley Beal chegando fantasiada como "Os Flintstones"! 🤣pic.twitter.com/hpD7rZz2wa — Camisa 23 | NBA (@camisa_23) October 31, 2022

Man, I love this. Dallas Mavericks big man Javale McGee is always game for anything, and he’s had an interesting history of Halloween outfits. This is certainly pretty cool, though, as he dresses up as Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings! He certainly put his height to good use!

Mah Boi JaVale McGee as Gandalf!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZDirxadOcz — Miggy the Dove & Shai thinker (@chloaithinker) November 1, 2022

This is a weird one. We don’t know if Montrezl Harrell of the Philadelphia 76ers was going for Jason Voorhees (he did Jason in 2021 also) or Steampunk or a hybrid of both. In any case, Harrell looked smooth, at least by Halloween standards.

5. Reggie Jackson

We love it when the players really go all out and lean into their NBA Halloween costumes. Here we have the Los Angeles Clippers’ Reggie Jackson dressing up as Powerline from “A Goofy Movie.” It’s a clean look, to be honest, though the character isn’t as popular as some of the others on this list. Still, props to Reggie for pulling it off really well.

4. Pascal Siakam

Most people would go for popular film, TV, book, or video game characters for Halloween. Of course, going straight up scary is another way to go. Not for the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, though. He chose to go as rapper and movie star 50 Cent for Halloween 2022. We give him bonus points for doing renditions of a couple of 50 Cent’s most iconic poses, too.

He even hosted a Halloween party for the Raptors’ players and staff! How’s that for commitment, eh?

Pascal Siakam dressed up as 50 Cent for Halloween 🎃 (via @pskills43) pic.twitter.com/KdByCN5jl1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

3. John Wall

We have to got to give Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall a helluva ton of credit for really going all-in. Yes, the delivery guy from “Blue Streak” may not be the most recognizable out there, but how tough is this to get accurate, right? Wall got everything spot-on, from the hair, the glasses, the faux overalls, the pizza, and even the teeth! The teeth, man! We almost didn’t even recognize him as Wall!

John Wall dressed up as Martin Lawrence's pizza delivery guy from the movie Blue Streak 🍕 🎃 (via @JohnWall/ IG) pic.twitter.com/8pGTxuEVUb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 31, 2022

2. Jordan Clarkson

We were thinking of placing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at No. 1 mainly because he didn’t have just one look. He actually had two costumes for NBA Halloween 2022! First, he went as Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” for Utah’s Memphis game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hyplexdo

That alone was pretty sick as Clarkson really went all out from head to toe. Just today, though, he one-upped himself by dressing up as Edward Scissorhands! He didn’t enter any NBA arena as Ed, but he sure had fun with it based on his IG posts. We’re all here for it, JC!

1. Grant Williams

Okay, Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics may not have worn the most inventive or even the best-fitting costume out there. I mean, his Batman mask barely fit his entire face. Still, we couldn’t place anyone else above this guy. That’s because aside from looking the part, Williams was in full Batman character.

absolutely obsessed with grant williams showing up to tonight’s game wearing a halloween costume, playing the game, and then putting it back on after so he could do his entire postgame presser in character pic.twitter.com/ShcNhqB1JQ — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) October 31, 2022

Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as the Dark Knight. What most people didn’t expect, though, was that he would answer questions in the classic, husky voice that has been a staple of most Batman iterations. I mean, Williams had it down pat, from the tone, the pauses, even his stoic look. It was so hilarious that teammate Jayson Tatum reacted by saying, “Yo what the f*ck are you doing?”

Can’t beat that, man. After all, you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself… become a Boston Batman.