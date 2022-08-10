Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets remain at a standstill with their trade talks and now appear to be facing an even greater impasse. While the former league MVP was certainly being shopped around the association, previous reports have hinted that it might have been more for show – with exorbitant asking prices meant to dissuade teams from actually trading for him. The latest details from their failed negotiations with the Boston Celtics sure do add a couple of vigorous brush strokes in painting that very picture.

According to the latest report from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Nets asked for an utterly delusional trade package in exchange for Kevin Durant – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Need I say more?

Via Boston Globe:

The Celtics have been considered a potential landing spot in large part because they are better positioned than most to present an enticing package. But there are limits. According to the source, Brooklyn initially tried to pry both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston. That proposal went nowhere, of course. The source confirmed recent reports that Brooklyn later shifted its focus to a potential deal centered on Brown, Marcus Smart, and a massive haul of future first-round draft picks. But the Celtics were not interested.

If a Celtics squad led by both Brown and Tatum was incapable of winning the NBA Finals, swapping them for an aging Kevin Durant doesn’t exactly sound like a winning proposition. While it likely was just posturing in order to negotiate from a more advantageous point, it’s borderline unreasonable enough to end talks right then and there. That very well might have been what happened, with any talks that actually didn’t include Jayson Tatum not going anywhere.