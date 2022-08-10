Report: The real reasons Kevin Durant is upset with Joe Tsai, Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reportedly gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum: trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. However, as reported by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Durant’s “issues with the Nets and specifically their owner Joe Tsai go much deeper than his demand they fire coach Steve Nash.”

Lewis’ source says “the ultimatum he made is not what really caused the deterioration.” The source also told him this: “I would think there are so many things, it’s not one thing. I think KD wants to leave and it doesn’t matter what reasons he says.”

One key decision is highlighted as something that recently upset Kevin Durant: the move to fire assistant coach and director of player development Adam Harrington without consulting the Nets star.

Lewis also speculates based on “rumors” that Durant is upset about having to get vaccinated last summer. There “might” have been some “disappointment” that Tsai didn’t do more to lobby politicians on New York City vaccination rules. Unvaccinated Nets players weren’t able to play home games for a good chunk of the season, which resulted in Kyrie Irving becoming a part-time player until the rules were changed.

Marks does get thrown under the bus in this report, which states he was the “driving force” behind the hiring of Nash and that Durant believes “he traded away too many pieces.”

It’s clear Kevin Durant is upset with a lot of things going on in Brooklyn, but no trade is in sight and the Nets don’t seem keen on lowering their asking price. If they don’t trade him before training camp, would he not show up? While this report suggests KD would rejoin the team, another suggested he might be willing to hold out.