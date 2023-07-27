Coming off of a win, the British Colombia Lions visit the Edmonton Elks. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Lions – Elks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Lions are coming in off a ten-point victory over the Roughriders. It was their fourth straight win and places them at 5-1 on the season. The Lions scored first in the game on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Alexander Hollins. The defense held the Roughriders to three points in the first half, and just six points in the first three quarters. It was a defensive game. After the first touchdown from the Lions, kicked four field goals the rest of the game. Meanwhile, they held the Roughriders to just three field goals to take a ten-point victory.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg took care of Edmonton last week to go to drop the Elks to 0-7 on the season. Winnipeg took an early 6-0 lead and then held Edmonton to two field goals in the second quarter to end the half tied at six. The Elks' big play of the game came in the third quarter. Nic Demski threw a 70-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to take a 16-7 lead. They gave it right back on another big play. Dillon Mitchell caught an 80-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-point game. Winnipeg got a safety, a field goal, and another touchdown while shutting down Edmonton to get the win. Edmonton will be looking to get their first win of the year in this one.

Here are the Lions-Elks CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Lions-Elks Odds

British Columbia Lion: -7.5 (-110)

Edmonton Elks: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How To Watch Lions vs. Elks

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

For British Columbia, it all starts on defense. This year they rank first in the CFL in yards per game, passing yards per game, and points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they are third against the rush. This team knows how to get to the quarterback. On the season, they have 24 sacks for 167 yards on the year. Leading them in that regard has been Mathieu Betts. Betts has ten sacks already this year. Meanwhile, Sione Teuhema has three sacks and forms a duo that is tough for offensive lines to stop. Nine different players this year have a sack on the year.

Meanwhile, the offense has been solid. They are second in terms of yards per game, and points per game. The Lions are sixth in rushing but have the best passing attack in the CFL. Vernon Adams has been great this year. He has thrown for 1,548 yards on the season and nine touchdowns. Adams also has a rushing touchdown and over 100 yards on the ground this year. Adams went down with a knee injury early in the last game though. While no structural damage was found, he has been limited in practice. If Adams cannot go it will be Dane Evans taking the start. Against the Roughriders, he went 16-22 with 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Dominique Rhymes has been scoring a ton this year at the other end of Adams's passes. He has five touchdowns on the year while bringing in 18 receptions. Rhymes also has 276 yards on the year. Alexander Hollins is the team leader in receptions and yards this year. He has 27 receptions for 365 yards for two touchdowns. He is the leader on the team in yards after the catch with 97 on the season. This year, five different receivers have over 200 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions would like to get a little bit more production from their run game though. Taquan Mizzell is the teams leading rusher this year. Mizzell missed has not played since July 3rd, when he rushed six times for 22 yards before an injury. In his stead, Shaun Shivers has been taking the bulk of the carries. It has not been great for him. He has 24 rushes this year for just 84 yards. Last time out it was ten rushes for 21 yards, just 2.1 yards per carry.

Why The Elks Could Cover The Spread

The Elks went back to struggling on offense. A week after scoring over 20 points for just the second time this year, they were back to 14 last week. Still, 14 points in the third-highest output of the season for the Elks. On the offense side of the ball, this is one of the worst offenses in the CFL. They are last in total yards per game while sitting eighth in passing. The Elks are seventh in the league in rushing. This has all led to them being last in points per game this year. Taylor Cornelius is the quarterback for the Elks, and he has 1,063 yards on the year with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Cornelius has thrown interceptions in each of the last three games, including multiple in the last two.

It was Dillon Mitchell with the big play last week. He had a solid week last week. Mitchell went for 115 yards with four receptions and his first touchdown of the year. He now has 244 yards on the year. The leading receiver on the team is Steeven Dunbar. Dunbar has 27 receptions on the year for 330 yards with a touchdown. He also has scored once this year. Kyran Moore is the big play receiver on the team. He has 23 receptions on the year for 286 yards. He leads the team in yards after the catch with 182 this year.

On the ground, Kevin Brown is the leader. He has 336 yards on the year on 67 attempts. That is good for 5.01 yards per carry, but only 48 yards per game this year. He also has just one touchdown on the ground.

The defense has struggled heavily this year. The Elks give up the most yards per game in the CFL, giving up 391.0 yards per game this year. The Elks are seventh in points per game allowed. They are also the worst rushing defense, but do sit fourth against the pass. there are two reasons for that. First, they get down early regularly and teams run heavier against them. Second, they do have some solid coverage. Five different players have interceptions this year, with Locheiz Purifoy and Marcus Lewis leading the way with two each.

Final Lions – Elks Prediction & Pick

This is a major mismatch in this one. The Elks do not have enough on offense to keep up. While the Elks have a good pass defense, they ultimately do not have enough of a pass defense to slow down the Lions. Furthermore, the Lions will be able to contain the Elks easily. First, lay the points in this one, and then take the under.

Final Lions – Elks Prediction & Pick: Lions -7.5 (-110) and Under 43.5 (-115)