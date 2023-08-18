It is a CFL West Division match as the British Columbia Lions face off with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with a Lions-Roughriders prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lions come in off a win over the Stampeders. It was done in dominating fashion as the Lions had a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Vernon Adams dominated. He threw four touchdown passes in the game while having three in the first half. Further, the defense was great. They held the Stampeders to just nine points on three field goals. They also did not allow a single point in the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders come in off being embarrassed by the Alouettes. Montreal dominated the game overall. The defense held the Roughriders to just three points in the first three quarters, and the Roughriders did not score a touchdown until the last five minutes of the game. Meanwhile, Caleb Evans scored twice on the ground, while throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass as Montreal took a 41-12 victory.

These two teams did play on July 22nd. The Lions scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but past that, it was all field goals as the Lions won 19-9.

Here are the Lions-Roughriders CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Lions-Roughriders Odds

British Columbia Lions: -9.5 (-120)

Saskatchewan Roughriders: +9.5 (+100)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How To Watch Lions vs. Roughriders

TV: TSN/CBS SportsNetwork

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

It is all about defense for the Lions. They are the best in the CFL in points per game and yards per game on defense, while sitting second in rushing yards and passing yards The defense is led by Mathieu Betts. He leads the CFL with ten sacks this year, while also forcing a fumble and deflecting a pass. The Lions Laos have Garry Peters who has three interceptions this year, tied for fourth in the league. He has also deflected seven passes, which is good for third in the league.

Meanwhile, the offense has been solid. They are third in terms of yards per game, and third in points per game. The Lions are seventh in rushing but have the second-best passing attack in the CFL. Vernon Adams returned to the lineup last week and was great. He went for 322 yards passing and four touchdowns while throwing just one interception. Adams is right now fifth in the CFL in passing yards at 1,870, but second in yards per game. He is also second in the CFL in passing touchdown but in two fewer games.

On the ground, the Lions are led by Taquan Mizzell. He has 455 yards on the ground this year, good for seventh in the CFL. Mizzell averages over five yards per carry but has rushed for over 100 yards in a game just once this year. He has yet to score this year as well, but he has done a good job taking care of the ball. Mizzell is one of two running backs in the top ten in rushing in the CFL without a fumble this year. He also has the most rushing yards of any back without a touchdown this year.

Keon Hather leads the team in receiving yards. He has 563 yards on the year, which is good for sixth in the CFL. Still, at 93.8 yards per game and two 100-yard games under his belt, he produces more yards per game than anyone else in the top 15 in the CFL in receiving yards. He has also scored twice this year. Alexander Hollins is across from him, and he has three touchdowns on the year. Hollins has 554 yards this year as well, but has not eclipsed 100 yards in a game.

Why The Roughriders Could Cover The Spread

The Roughriders have a solid defense as well. They are second in the CFL in yards per game, and the best against the pass. Still, they rank seventh in the CFL in points allowed per game. Larry Dean is second in the CFL in tackles this year with 60 of them. He also has a sack, a forced fumble, interceptions, and three passes deflected. Meanwhile, Nick Marshall leads the team with three interceptions this year, good for a tie for fourth in the CFL.

The Roughriders come into the game with a solid offense. They are fourth this year in yards per game while sitting seventh in rushing yards per game but third in passing yards. The issue is, they too often settle for field goals. This has led to them being eighth in the CFL in points per game this year. With Mason Fine going out in the last game, the Roughriders more to Jacob Dolegala at quarterback. In relief last week he went 11-20 passing for 107 yards and an interception. He has to be better than that if the Roughriders are going to win.

Dolegala will have some weapons at his disposal. This is led by Shawn Bane. Bane is third in the CFL with 634 yards receiving this year. He has done this on a league-leading 51 receptions. He has scored twice this year, but his yards after the catch have been amazing. Bane has 231 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Tevin Jones is third in the CFL in receptions this year. He has played one less game than Bane but still had 68 targets for 43 receptions. This has led to 589 yards this year. Then, Samuel Emilus has been the best touchdown scorer this year. He has scored three times this year to lead the team while also bringing in 471 yards in receptions.

On the ground, it has been Jamal Morrow leading the way. He currently sits sixth in the CFL in rushing with 502 yards this year. He does have a 100-yard game and also has one touchdown. Still, he has to get the volume to be effective. At 4.4 yards per carry, he is the lowest yards per carry of any of the top ten rushers in the league.

Final Lions-Roughriders Prediction & Pick

The Lions are heavy favorites and should be. They won this game by ten last time and now will be facing a third string quarterback. The only way the Roughriders stay in this game is a few key turnovers, and hoping to get a spark from Jacob Dolegala. With Dolegala facing one of the best defenses in the CFL, it will be a long day for him.

Final Lions-Roughriders & Pick: Lions -9.5 (-120)