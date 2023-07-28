Coming in off a bye, the Montreal Alouettes host the Calgary Stampeders. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Stampeders – Alouettes prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After starting 2-0 on the season, Montreal started the season 2-0 but has now lost three straight games. The last time out for the Alouettes they fell to the undefeated Toronto Argonauts. Toronto took the early lead on a Chad Kelly rushing touchdown, but Montreal struck back. They kicked a field goal in the second quarter and then Tyler Snead caught a touchdown from Cody Fajardo to give the Alouettes the lead going into the half. In the third quarter, the Montreal defense fell apart. They allowed two field goals and a Chad Kelly touchdown pass to and Montreal was down going into the fourth. They would tie it us twice in the fourth quarter, on two Tyler Snead touchdown receptions, but ultimately, it was not enough.

Meanwhile, Calgary took an overtime loss to Ottawa. Calgary was down early in the game after a Jake Maier pick-six at the end of the first quarter. Maier struck back in the second quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel. After two Rene Paredes field goals, Calgary was down just one at halftime. Calgary took the lead in the third quarter but gave it back on a Dustin Crum touchdown pass. After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Rene Paredes hit a game-tying 47-yard field goal as time expired. In overtime, Maier threw a third touchdown pass of the game but missed the two-point conversion. Ottawa would score and hit the two-point to take the win. Now Calgary looks for their third win of the year.

Here are the Stampeders-Alouettes CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Stampeders-Alouettes Odds

Calgary Stampeders: +2.5 (-110)

Montreal Alouettes: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stampeders vs. Alouettes

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Stampeders Could Cover The Spread

While Calgary sits fourth in points per game this year, Calgary needs to finish the drive. Rene Aredes has the most field goal attempts in the CFL while sitting tied for second in made field goals. Currently, they are right now fourth in the CFL in yards per game, and fifth in rushing yards, while sitting second in passing yards per game. Jake Maier is coming off two of his best games of the year. Two games ago, he threw 70.3 percent for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Last time out, it was 73.7 percent for 450 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions, and one was for a touchdown, and ultimately the Stampeders would fall.

The offense has three different receivers over 200 yards this year. DeVontrest Dukes has 30 receptions on the year for 369 yards. He has two touchdowns on the year and averaged 12.30 yards per reception. Meanwhile, Reggie Begelton has 405 yards on the season but has yet to find the endzone. The big play threat has been Malik Henry. Henry has 228 yards on just 14 receptions. He has not played since June 24th though, and in his stead Clark Barnes has been stepping up. He has 182 yards on the season, and last time out caught five balls for 87 yards and a touchdown.

In the running game, it is all about Dedrick Mills. He has 330 yards with three touchdowns this season. While the numbers are not bad, the last two games have been rough. First, two games ago he ran for just 36 yards and a touchdown. Secondly, it was just 21 yards on six attempts. It has been a steep decline from his great first three games of the year.

On defense, the Stampeders have struggled against the run. They rank eighth in the CFL in rushing yards per game. Consequently, this has led to them sitting eighth in points scored against them.

Why The Alouettes Could Cover The Spread

Montreal comes in with a solid defense to combat Calgary. This defense is third in the CFL in points allowed per game at 22.2 points. This defense is led by their defensive back, Najaee Murray. While leading the team with 28 tackles this year, he has also had an interception on the year. He makes a lot of those tackles to save touchdowns, leading to the low points per game the squad gives up. Furthermore, they will need a turnover. That will come from Ciante Evans. Evans has three interceptions on the year and has played in just two games.

On offense, Montreal is seventh in the league in points per game. Further, they sit seventh in the league in passing, but eighth in the league in rushings. They are led by Cody Fajardo. This year Fajardo has passed for 1,103 yards and two touchdowns. He has completed 65.1 percent of his passes. Conversely, he has lost four fumbles and thrown three interceptions. Fajardo has thrown just three touchdown passes this year while also doing a solid job on the ground. He has 132 yards rushing while scoring three times.

Fajardo is the only player to score on the ground this year for Montreal. The lead running back this year has been William Stanback. Stanback has run for 223 yards this year, averaging 4.37 yards per carry. Montreal went back to the run game in his last game. It was the first time since week one that he had more than ten carriers.

Montreal needs their top two receivers to continue to have big games. Austin Mack leads the way for Montreal, with 30 receptions and 458 yards. Going into the last game, he was the only player to have a touchdown reception on the year. Tyler Snead scored three times in the last game, but he only had seven receptions for 109 yards. The other major receiver is Kaion Julien-Grant. He has 25 receptions for 398 yards on the season, but he has not scored yet.

Final Stampeders-Alouettes Prediction & Pick

Montreal may be the favorite in this game, but Calgary can hold its own in this one. If they can figure out a way to finish drives, they will easily win this game. Still, they struggle to finish drives, which will make it a close game. In this one, Jake Maier will continue to play great, and lead the Stampeders to a win.

Final Stampeders-Alouettes Prediction & Pick: Stampeders +2.5 (-110)