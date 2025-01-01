Ohio State's football program entered the Rose Bowl clicking on all cylinders. The Buckeyes throttled Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. But this game was expected to be very different. The 13-0, No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks awaited.

The Ducks beat Ohio State earlier this year in a thriller that many believe was the best game of the college football season. That left many to expect another fantastic game, this time in the ‘Grand Daddy of Them All.'

Well, so much for that. The Ohio State Buckeyes lead Oregon 34-0 late in the first half. They moved the football and scored at will on offense. That has fans poking fun at Oregon.

Jemele Hill referenced the video of Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams exhausted on the bench to illustrate what Oregon's defense is feeling.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been running free in the secondary all game long. He has five catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Maybe even more surprising, is what Ohio State football is doing on defense. The Ducks are yet to cross midfield and have three total first downs with just over two minutes remaining in the half.

The absolute domination has fans signaling the fraud alert.

“That sound you hear in the distance is the Oregon Fraud Alert🚨” wrote one fan.

Even the ground game for the Buckeyes has looked great. Treveyon Henderson ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 31-0.

It has been stunning to watch. Oregon has been the best team in college football all season. But Dillon Gabriel has looked confused, players are not making plays, and Ohio State is executing to perfection.

Assuming there is not a miraculous comeback, Ohio State will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl next week. Texas defeated Arizona State in double OT, 39-31, earlier Wednesday at the Peach Bowl.