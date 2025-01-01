The Texas Longhorns are heading to the Cotton Bowl next week in the College Football Playoffs. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is arguably the biggest reason, after helping his team to a thrilling 39-31 double-overtime win over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday.

The game was filled with ups and downs for Texas. It appeared Texas had the game in hand early in the fourth quarter. Ewers scampered for a 5-yard touchdown run, building a 24-8 lead. The Sun Devils had struggled to keep drives alive, particularly in the red zone, throughout the game.

But Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo put his team on his back. He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Malik McClain and ran in the two-point conversion. That cut the deficit to 24-16 with just over six minutes left in the game. But Skattebo was not done.

Following a leaping interception by ASU, Skattebo reeled in a 62-yard catch downfield. He capped off that drive with another rushing touchdown, and suddenly, the game was tied at 24.

Longhorns veteran kicker Bert Auburn missed not one but two potential game-winning field goals in the closing minutes. That sent us to OT.

That is when Ewers shined brightest.

Trailing 31-24 in the first overtime, Ewers was faced with a 4th-and-13 and the game on the line. He drilled a 28-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden, forcing the second overtime.

One play later, Ewers climbed the pocket and found his tight end, Gunner Helm, for the eventual game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass. The Texas defense then picked off Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt to end the game.

All told, Ewers finished 20-for-30 with 322 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. His performance left fans in a funny mood online.

With the win, Texas football advanced to the Cotton Bowl and will face the winner of the Ohio State-Oregon game in Pasadena.