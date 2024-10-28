Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson recently experienced an HBCU homecoming at Prairie View A&M University. Per the former NFL star turned media personality’s comments on Saturday’s edition of Nightcap, it was an “eye-opening” experience.

“I went to Prairie View’s homecoming. I did the coin toss today. Big thank you to the athletic department and staff and everyone that’s a part of the Prairie View family — alumni, current students and athletes man. Unc — Unbelievable, unbelievable atmosphere. Which is why I’m jealous of you that you had the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be at an HBCU.”

He continued, “Now what I’m not going to do is — I promise this time when I talk about Prairie View — I’m not gonna cry. I’m not going to get emotional. But that is something that all people — if you go to a PWI or you go to a private school or anything of that nature, you need to experience a homecoming at some HBCU at a state near you.”

Although Johnson never got the full HBCU experience in his collegiate years, he is linked to black college culture. His daughter Chadé Johnson attends Prairie View A&M University and is active in the student leadership scene on campus, as she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated earlier this year. He was in awe of the HBCU experience he witnessed during Prairie View A&M’s probate season as well.

“I ain’t never been in no atmosphere like that. I’m an ambassador at FAMU, but I haven’t had the opportunity. Most of the time I’m there it’s at a sporting event, or I’m at a football game. But being inside that auditorium and watching the energy in that atmosphere – I gotta take my glasses off – I ain’t never seen nothing like that. That kind of energy, that kind of passion, that kind of love and support from all the sororities, from all the fraternities for the people that were crossing over, even though you have nothing to do with them. You talk about family? It felt like a family reunion almost, it was that kind of vibe, it was that kind of atmosphere.”

Johnson also serves as an ambassador for Flordia A&M football, being appointed to the position in 2023. He never hesitates to show love to Florida A&M and even dubbed them the best team in Tallahassee following the incessant struggles of Florida State this season.

“As a resident of the state of Florida, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed. The best football team in Tallahassee is Florida A&M,” he said after the Seminoles’s 28-10 loss to Boston College in September.