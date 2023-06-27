The late Chadwick Boseman is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2024 class of those receiving stars on the famous Walk of Fame. Boseman headlines the motion pictures category with the likes of MCU head Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and recent Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh. Television stars including Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, Raúl De Molina, and Lili Estefan are also getting stars.

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43. The news shook the world as the actor left behind an outstanding legacy.

In the years leading up to his tragic passing, Boseman was positioned as one of the new faces of the MCU beginning with his debut in Captain America: Civil War as T'Challa/Black Panther. He'd go on to lead his own solo outing and also team up with the Avengers in both Infinity War and Endgame. Black Panther's sequel, Wakanda Forever, was dedicated to him and a touching tribute to the late actor.

Outside of his MCU success, Boseman gave stellar performances in the likes of 42 as Jackie Robinson, Get on Up as James Brown, and even starred in the film Draft Day as an NFL Draft prospect. Before he passed, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom were both released with the latter earning him his only Academy Award nomination.