The Champions League final is upon us. After a long and grueling campaign, the soccer world will turn their attention to the main event of the club season, with Premier League champions Manchester City set to take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League. This is a huge game with a lot on the line, so let's make sure you have all the information you need on when the game is happening and how you can tune in before the action gets underway.

Champions League final time, TV Channel, how to stream

Kick off for the final is set for 3 PM EST (12 PM PST). The game will be broadcast on CBS for those who use television or cable, and if you want to stream the game, Paramount+ will have you covered there, although you will need a subscription in order to tune in if that is your method of choice.

Champions League final starting XI predictions

Both teams are fairly healthy headed into this game, which is good news for Manchester City since they are likely considered the more talented team of the bunch. Assuming Kyle Walker is good to go for this game, City will almost certainly trot out their preferred starting lineup for this game.

Manchester City projected starting XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

For Inter, things could be a bit more complicated, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa both have their statuses in question due to their health. Correa will almost certainly start on the bench either way, but if Mkhitaryan can play, he may start. For our projected starters, though, he will start on the bench in favor of Marcelo Brozovic.

Inter projected starting XI: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez