Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Manchester City is on the top of the Premier League world once again. With Arsenal losing to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the Cityzens have been officially crowned champions for the third year in a row, which means the treble is still very much alive.

While the Gunners were at the top of the table for most of the campaign, City never let up and constantly put pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side, who evidently fell out of form and gave up first place. The Sky Blues could’ve clinched the title on Sunday anyway with a win against Chelsea but since Arsenal already failed to produce the goods at Nottingham Forest, it doesn’t matter what happens for Manchester City in their last few domestic fixtures.

With one piece of prestigious hardware already in the trophy case, the Cityzens now shift their focus to the FA Cup Final early next month against rivals Manchester United at Wembley before locking horns with Inter Milan in the Champions League Final on June 10th in Istanbul.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The arrival of Erling Haaland undoubtedly played a key part in Man City winning the EPL again as their talisman bagged a record-breaking 36 goals in the campaign. He’s also netted over 50 times across all competitions.

There is no question Manchester City is arguably the best club in the world right now and they just proved that mid-week, thrashing UCL holders Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of their semifinal tie.

As for the Premier League, it simply seems to be a cakewalk for them at this point, although Arsenal certainly had their opportunity to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s boys.

One trophy down, two to go. City is currently enjoying a 23-game unbeaten run, too. Not too shabby.