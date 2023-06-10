Gareth Bale might not be gracing the pitch anymore, but he's played in his fair share of finals on the biggest stage in club football. So ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, the recently retired Welshman gave a bold prediction of how he thinks the game will go. In his eyes, the Premier League giants will absolutely dominate.

Via SPORTbible:

Gareth Bale is expecting a huge scoreline in the Champions League final tonight 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/hv7ld3Ap7s — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 10, 2023

That would be the biggest margin of victory in the UCL showpiece ever. But, it's not totally unrealistic. While anything can happen in a one-leg final, City is evidently the stronger side. They just ripped through title-holders Real Madrid in the semis with a 5-1 win across two legs and have yet to lose in the competition.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Inter meanwhile was third in Serie A this term and didn't exactly have the most difficult road to the Champions League final. Sure, beating the likes of AC Milan and Porto isn't easy, but it's not like they were up against the most superior clubs in the world such as City, who also eliminated Bayern Munich.

One thing that is expected in this fixture is goals. Both attacks are full of lethal finishers. Erling Haaland will be a handful for the Nerazzurri backline despite his recent cold spell, especially with Milan Skriniar unavailable. Plus, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne, among others, are all capable of producing the goods.

Simone Inzaghi's group has a solid duo up top in Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko, who combined for seven goals in the Champions League this season and nearly 30 in Italy. However, by the sounds of Bale's prediction, the Cityzens backline will stand their ground and manage to contain the Inter frontline. That, we'll have to see. Regardless, the Sky Blues should undoubtedly win their first-ever UCL title Saturday in Istanbul.