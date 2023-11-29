PSG vs Newcastle United in the Champions League ended with a controversial penalty decision leaving football legend Alan Shearer fuming

In a dramatic Champions League showdown, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United clashed in a heated battle that concluded with a controversial penalty decision leaving football legend Alan Shearer fuming, reported by GOAL. The Magpies were on the verge of securing a remarkable victory over PSG in France when VAR intervened, awarding the hosts a contentious penalty in injury time. Kylian Mbappe converted from the spot, denying Newcastle the coveted win and resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Shearer took to social media to express his outrage over the refereeing decision, branding it “disgusting.” In a post on his Twitter handle, the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer exclaimed, “Do me a favor, man. What a load of sh*t.” He continued his critique in another post, praising Newcastle's “superb battling away performance” while lamenting that it shouldn't be marred by such a controversial decision.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe also voiced his disappointment, attributing the contentious penalty to the “extreme pressure” exerted by home fans at Parc des Princes. The draw leaves Newcastle's Champions League hopes hanging in the balance, with Borussia Dortmund already securing progression from the group. PSG now requires just a point to advance to the knockout stage.

The Magpies must swiftly regroup as they prepare to face Manchester United in a crucial Premier League fixture at St. James' Park on Saturday. Currently sitting just one point behind United in seventh place, Newcastle aims to secure a victory that could propel them back into the race for a top-four finish.