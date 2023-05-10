Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Inter Milan is just 90 minutes away from the grand finale in Europe’s most prized competition as they smashed rivals AC Milan 2-0 in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri came out firing on all cylinders, with Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring just 11 minutes in. In the process, both players made UCL history, becoming the oldest goal-scorers ever in a knockout stage match.

Via 433:

For the first time in 🆑 history, two players aged 3️⃣4️⃣ or older have scored in the same knock-out game 🍷 pic.twitter.com/Ajs94IpesR — 433 (@433) May 10, 2023

Dzeko is 37 yet he’s still bagging goals at a very impressive rate. He’s now up to 13 tallies for the campaign. His opener in the Milan Derby was beautiful too, finding enough space on a corner to smash home a thumping volley:

Dzeko 😤 The 37yo still getting it done for Inter. His 14th goal of the season.#UCL #MilanInter pic.twitter.com/sBtLBgWkz7 — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) May 10, 2023

Just three minutes later, Mhiktaryan made an ambitious run all the way through the Rossoneri backline before receiving a pass from Federico Dimarco, proceeding to beat Andre Onana with a world-class strike:

Inter truly dominated this fixture, with Milan having little answers for their vibrant ways in the final third. While the match was played at the same home stadium for both sides, it was considered an away game for Simone Inzaghi’s men.

Now, all eyes turn to the decisive second leg next week, with Inter holding a clear advantage. If Milan has talisman Rafael Leao back in the mix, perhaps they will have a fighting chance. The Portuguese international, who just signed a new five-year deal, is currently sidelined with a groin injury.

The reverse tie is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 PM ET, with a spot in the final against Real Madrid or Manchester City on the line.