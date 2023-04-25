Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Could the Champions League really be coming to the United States in the future? According to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, it’s very possible.

In a recent interview with Men in Blazers, a football podcast from the States, Ceferin floated the prospect of the showpiece coming to North America after the 2025 final, which is set to be held in Munich. Via The Guardian:

“It’s possible,” he said. “We started to discuss about that but then one year it was the World Cup, [20]24 is Euro, this year [the final] is [in] Istanbul, ‘24 is London and ‘25 is Munich and after that, let’s see.”

“Football is extremely popular in [the] United States these days. Americans are willing to pay for best and nothing for the less. So they will follow European football as basketball lovers in Europe follow NBA.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s a very important promising market for the future. The thing is that we are selling rights very well. Sponsorship is so-so for now from the US, but here [in the US] commercialisation is completely different than in Europe. They [Americans] are much more talented for that than us [Europeans].”

The 2026 World Cup is set to be held in Canada, the US, and Mexico. Why not put the Champions League final that year in the States as well as a bit of a warm-up for the biggest tournament in the world? Not a bad idea by any means. The only issue is the distance to travel for supporters of the European clubs who end up making the grand finale. That’s a lot of miles and money.

Football is growing at a rapid rate in America and there’s certainly an appetite to see top-level clubs play in the country. Ceferin clearly likes the idea of taking the Champions League overseas. We’ll see if it ever comes to fruition.