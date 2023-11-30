Discover Jude Bellingham's remarkable ascent in the Champions League, becoming only the fourth player to notch 10 goals before turning 21.

Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise at Real Madrid has seen him etch his name in Champions League folklore. He joined an elite cohort of footballing talents by becoming the fourth player to amass 10 goals before his 21st birthday. The 20-year-old midfield sensation's scintillating form continued as he netted another crucial goal in Real Madrid's 4-2 victory over Napoli, a testament to his burgeoning talent and impact on the grand European stage.

Bellingham's latest feat, a splendidly executed header from a David Alaba cross, demonstrated his composure and attacking prowess. This pivotal goal propelled Los Blancos to a 2-1 lead in the Champions League and highlighted Bellingham's uncanny ability to consistently find the back of the net. Since he arrived in Spain, the English prodigy has tallied an impressive 15 goals in just 16 appearances across various competitions, solidifying his status as a genuine goal-scoring threat.

His Champions League journey has been remarkable, adding four goals in as many games to his tally for Real Madrid. This achievement supplements the six strikes he registered at Borussia Dortmund in Europe's premier club tournament, culminating in 10 goals in 27 Champions League appearances.

Joining the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland in this exclusive 10-goal club at such a young age underscores Bellingham's exceptional talent and potential. His incredible goal-scoring exploits, tireless work ethic, and technical skillset have positioned him as a pivotal figure in Real Madrid's quest for European glory.

Bellingham's rapid ascent continues to rewrite records, notably surpassing the initial Champions League goal-scoring record of esteemed Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden in his first 15 matches for the club. His remarkable impact and consistent goal-scoring form underscore his burgeoning stature as one of football's brightest young talents on the cusp of a prodigious career.