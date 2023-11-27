Jude Bellingham's stellar performance at Real Madrid continues to rewrite the record books, surpassing even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo

Jude Bellingham‘s stellar performance at Real Madrid continues to rewrite the record books, surpassing even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in his remarkable start with the club, reported by GOAL. The England international, who made a high-profile €103 million (£89m/$113m) move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, has exceeded all expectations, making an immediate impact and etching his name in the club's history.

Bellingham's accolades include the prestigious Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award in 2023, foreshadowing his immense potential. However, his on-field contributions have far exceeded the initial investment made in him. In a recent La Liga clash against Cadiz, Bellingham found the net, marking his 14th goal of the season across all competitions. This accomplishment surpasses the goal tally of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo during his first 15 games, which was 13 goals, with Real Madrid in 2009, along with the iconic Alfredo Di Stefano, who achieved the same milestone.

Bellingham already took multiple records for himself at Los Blancos, eventhough he only joined a couple months ago. The quality Bellingham is bringing to Madrid is nothing short of spectacular and hands down he made the most successful transfer this summer.

While it may be unrealistic to expect Jude Bellingham to maintain this prolific scoring rate, especially given his midfield position, the 20-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. Despite a shoulder injury before the last international break, Bellingham's goal-scoring prowess has been a key factor in Real Madrid's success this season, making him a standout performer and a promising prospect for the future. As he continues to surpass the records set by football legends, Bellingham's impact at Santiago Bernabeu is undoubtedly leaving a lasting mark on the club's history.