Napoli continue to massively exceed expectations this season. The Partenopei advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League following a 3-0 second-leg victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Wednesday.

A brace from the red-hot Victor Osimhen and a goal from Piotr Zieliński ensured a comfortable night in the office for Napoli as they won 5-0 on aggregate following a 2-0 win in the first leg in Frankfurt.

Luciano Spaletti’s men also made history in the process as it was the first time they advanced to the quarterfinal stage in the history of the Champions League or European Cup.

Additionally, they became the first Italian side to win seven of their first European games in a single season. It’s a particularly special feat considering the Serie A side hadn’t reached these heights in Europe with the great Diego Maradona in the team.

Of course, Maradona helped them win the UEFA Cup in 1989, but he only played in the European Cup a few times where it was purely a knockout format at the time.

That said, Napoli still never reached the quarterfinal stage and given that they did it in today’s Champions League format losing just one match in the group stage along the way when they had already qualified, speaks volumes of just how special this team is.

They’re already on course for a first Serie A title since the days of Maradona as they currently hold an 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan with 12 games to go.

And given the exploits of Osimhem, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and company, Napoli will be a team no side will want to face in the last eight of the Champions League.