Napoli dukes it out with Frankfurt! It’s time to check our Champions League odds series, starring our Napoli-Frankfurt prediction and pick.

The Neapolitans’ route to the last 16 was a relatively comfortable one. They topped Group A with 15 points over the likes of Liverpool, Ajax, and Rangers.

Frankfurt, who took home last year’s Europa League crown, took some final-day heroics to sneak into the second qualifying spot of Group D, which involved the likes of Tottenham Hotspurs, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille.

Here are the Napoli-Frankfurt soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Napoli-Frankfurt Odds

SSC Napoli: -220

Eintracht Frankfurt:+600

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Napoli vs. Frankfurt

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Napoli Can Beat Frankfurt

The hosts appear to be winning the scudetto; they are 18 points clear at the top of the Serie A table. Napoli continues to make impressive outings this year. They have only lost three times in 2023 – 1-0 defeats to Inter and Lazio in Italy’s top flight and a penalty shootout loss after a 2-2 draw in the Coppa Italia against Cremonese. In their UCL qualifying group, the Neapolitans won five of their six games to top the group, winning against Ajax and Rangers in both legs while losing only to fellow qualifiers Liverpool.

Gli Azzurri will be determined to secure the win in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in front of the Naples-based fans. Napoli won six of its last seven games stretching from February. The loss to Lazio was the only stain in the record for the Blues in their opening game this March. However, I Ciucciarelli has just surrendered six goals in 13 matches this year while finding the back of the net 27 times. In the first leg match against today’s visitors, the Napulitanos made their visit to Deutsche Bank Park worthwhile by scoring two goals, thanks to Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Masked forward and Nigerian Nightmare Victor Osimhen has scored 19 goals and delivered four assists in 22 games in the Serie A this season, but his two goals in the Champions League this campaign just puts him in sixth place within the team in this tourney. The 24-year-old is expected to anchor the attack here after scoring in eight of the last 10 Serie A games. Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a guaranteed partner in the front, who has also logged 11 goals and nine assists in Italy’s top flight. Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone led Napoli with four goals each in the Champions League group matches, and either of them could get a nod in the starting lineup. Piotr Zieliński would hope to return to the middle of the park having been rested last time out.

Manager Luciano Spalletti will only have to worry about the absence of Raspadori and the doubtful statuses of Min-Jae Kim and Hrving Lozano. If Napoli can match or exceed their Champions League stats of 17.7 total shots, 4.0 corners, and 54.3% ball possession per game, they can surely get to the next round of the tourney.

Why Frankfurt Can Beat Napoli

Despite a rocky start to the Bundesliga season, Eintracht Frankfurt has now worked its way up to sixth in the table. Their current placement can still send them to European contention next year, but SGE is still in contention for Germany’s domestic title, battling the likes of Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Union Berlin, Freiburg, and Leipzig.

Die Adler had a bit of a rough spell in the recent games. The Eagles have just won once in their last five games. They were unbeaten in the last two games, scoring 2-2 against Wolfsburg and 1-1 against Stuttgart. Frankfurt cannot afford a Champions League exit; they are still in three competitions and cannot be written off.

In the Champions League group games, Frankfurt registered averages of 10.5 total shots, 5.3 successful dribbles, 3.2 corners, and two clean sheets. Daichi Kamada led the Eagles with three goals. Frankfurt also has a 4-5-3 road record in the Bundesliga, so they might take inspiration from their domestic stats and see some refined adjustments to get a win against the Italians.

A key figure in Frankfurt’s recent good run has been French international striker Randal Kolo Muani who has scored 11 goals in 23 games for Eintracht. Kolo Muani has scored in the last two Champions League games, so he is expected to lead the front attack. He will likely be supported by Mario Götze, who has two assists in this competition this season, while Christopher Lenz will push for a starting spot as a defender. Daichi Kamada leads the Eagles in the Champions League with three goals. Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom have also blasted seven goals in the Bundesliga.

Oliver Glasner and his coaching staff will have to deal with a tough crowd in Italy. On the German side, Kolo Muani, Lindstrom, and Ansgar Knauff are out for this game. Rafael Santos Borre will cover for Kolo Muani to lead the attack.

Final Napoli-Frankfurt Prediction & Pick

A depleted German side will need to score a lot of goals to pull an upset. The Italians will surely not waste this opportunity and get the win on their home turf.

Final Napoli-Frankfurt Prediction & Pick: Napoli (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-148)