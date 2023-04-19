Erling Haaland continues to etch his name in the history books. The phenomenal 22-year-old scored his 12th goal in the Champions League in Manchester City’s 1-0 second-leg win over Bayern Munich.

Haaland tied a record for goals scored in a single Champions League season by a Premier League player. Ruud Van Nistelrooy bagged 12 for Manchester United in 2002-2003. Haaland has a chance to break the record with at least two more guaranteed games for Manchester City in a semifinal matchup with Real Madrid.

What an intoxicating two ties that will be, seeing as Haaland was rumored to be wanted by Real Madrid before he joined Manchester City last July. Haaland has proven to be worth every penny that City paid for him. He is running away with the Premier League Golden Boot race, having scored 32 goals in 28 games, nine more than the next player.

Van Nistelrooy accomplished the feat with a United team that bowed out at the quarterfinal stage in that fabled season. Haaland scored the same amount of goals as Van Nistelrooy in two fewer games. If Haaland were to play in both semifinal games, he’d be even at nine games played and can very easily break the record with just one goal in 180 minutes.

Erling Haaland and Manchester City have made the perfect pairing thus far. City has desperately been waiting for Champions League glory and saw Haaland as the final piece to get them that hardware. It looks like this season is their best chance yet to achieve a European triumph.