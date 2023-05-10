The Miami Heat appear to be on the verge of yet another series upset in this year’s postseason as they have the higher-seeded New York Knicks on the ropes with a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven semifinal matchup. Should they wind up advancing to their third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in four seasons, they’d be squaring off against the ultimate victor of the current series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

Though the Heat may be surging, and, should they advance, would have already taken down a true juggernaut in the league’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks along the way, former forward Chandler Parsons doesn’t envision the road to continue on for the club beyond round three.

In a recent episode of Fanduel TV’s Run it Back, the show’s co-host noted that he believes both the C’s and Sixers would have the edge over Miami should either one of them advance to the conference finals.

“Whoever wins this series I firmly believe they will beat Miami and whoever wins the Phoenix, Denver series will beat the Lakers,” Chander Parsons said.

While serving as a guest on the episode, The Athletic’s Shams Charania responded to Parsons’ claims by stating: “Make sure we tag Jimmy Butler on what Chandler just said…because Jimmy’s going to take that personally.”

Jimmy Butler has been an absolute animal throughout this year’s postseason, as he’s served as the overwhelming difference-maker during the Heat’s surprise run. In 38.4 minutes a night, the six-time All-Star finds himself posting sensational averages of 33.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and just shy of a block while shooting 56.1% from the field and 39.4% from deep.