The NHL is looking at potential overtime rules changes to make extra periods more exciting for hockey fans

The NHL could be making changes to their overtime format, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

Writes Wyshinski, “Sounds like changes could be coming for NHL 3-on-3 OT. Lots of discussion about reducing puck possession, potentially by trying to make “half court” rules on circling back in your own zone.”

At their meeting Tuesday in Toronto, the league's general managers discussed potential tweaks to the 3-on-3 overtime period, according to ABC News. The NHL's current format sees teams tied after regulation play five minutes of 3-on-3 sudden-death hockey. If the score remains tied after that, the game is decided in a shootout.

“The purpose of overtime is to end the game [before the shootout], and we need to make sure that continues to progress,” Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said.

The NHL's GM's mainly focused on how to create more scoring opportunities during the 3-on-3 overtime, which has become more meticulous and less chaotic in its nine years of existence.

Their biggest complaint is that players possess the puck for too long outside the attacking zone.

The GMs have been told to ask their coaches and players for potential ideas on overtime rule changes. After that informal polling, those suggestions will be presented at the March NHL GM meeting as part of a larger study, where suggestions on rule changes could be formally presented.

