Changli is a character we first encountered in passing in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 story. Now, during the second half of 1.1, we can finally get her. In this guide, we will teach players how to build their Changli, including the best weapons and Echoes to equip.

Changli Build Guide

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Weapons and Echoes in the game. Should new weapons or Echoes get introduced that are better, we will be sure to update this guide.

Changli Skill Leveling Priority

Prioritize increasing her Resonance Skill as this is an integral part of her kit. Follow this up with her Forte Circuit and Resonance Liberation. Afterward, level her Intro Skill and Basic Attack up.

Changli Best Weapons Guide

1. Blazing Brilliance

This is Changli’s signature weapon, and the best weapon for her right now. It gives her CRIT DMG from the substat, as well as CRIT Rate from the passive skill.

Additionally, this weapon provides a stacking DMG buff to her Resonance Skill, which is the primary source of her damage.+

2. Emerald of Genesis

This is a good alternate weapon for Changli since it provides her with CRIT Rate, as well as Energy Regen. Additionally, it provides a stacking ATK% buff whenever she uses her Resonance Skill, which she will be able to maximize.

3. Commando of Conviction

Commando of Conviction is a F2P option for Changli as it provides her decent ATK% buffs from both the substat and passive skill. However, it requires players to use her Intro Skill to maximize the ATK buff.

4. Lunar Cutter

Lunar Cutter is another F2P weapon option for Changli, which also gives her a stacking ATK% buff. The downside is that to maximize the buff, players will have to either constantly switch characters to refresh the stacks or keep defeating enemies.

Changli Best Echoes Guide

It’s important to remember that the ideal allocation of Echoes is 1 4-Cost Echo, 2 3-Cost Echoes, and 2 1-Cost Echoes.

Sonata Effect: 5-piece Molten Rift

Fusion DMG +10%

Fusion DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Resonance Skill

Main Echo: Inferno Rider

This is perhaps the ideal Echoes set for the Changli, providing her with up to 40% Fusion DMG whenever she uses her Resonance Skill. As she will be using her Resonance Skill often, this Fusion DMG bonus basically has a 100% uptime.

Sonata Effect: 5-piece Moonlit Clouds

Energy Regen +10%

After using Outro Skill, increases the ATK of the next Resonator by 22.5% for 15s

Impermanence Heron

This Echoes set prioritizes Changli as a support character for other DPS characters. The increased Energy Regen lets her use her Resonance Liberation more for bursts of damage, while also providing an ATK buff once she uses her Outro Skill.

The downside is that you are sacrificing quite a bit of her damage if you choose to use this Echoes set. While Changli can be a support character, it is not advisable to do so.

Sonata Effect: 2-piece Molten Rift, 2-piece Moonlit Clouds

Fusion DMG +10%

Energy Regen increases by 10%

Main Echo: Inferno Rider

This is the last good Echoes build for the Changli, and is more of a stop-gap than anything. If the player doesn’t have any good Molten Rift pieces yet, they can temporarily use this Echoes combo until they do. This gives Changli damage, as well as a way to charge her Resonance Liberation faster.

For Echo main stats, get Crit DMG or Crit Rate on the 4-cost Echo, Fusion+ DMG% on both 3-cost Echoes, and ATK% on both 1-cost Echoes. For substats, get Energy Regeneration, then CRIT Rate and DMG, followed by ATK%, and finally Resonance Skill DMG.

Changli Teams Guide

Changli primarily serves as a Sub-DPS or a second DPS. As such, here are some sample team builds for the Changli:

Changli Sub DPS – Changli, Jinhsi, Verina

This team prioritizes softening enemies up for Jinhsi. Additionally, with how Changli, Jinhsi, and Verina all possess aerial attacks, this team is also an aerial attack team.

Of course, if players don’t have Verina, they can substitute her with Baizhi. If they were not able to get Jinhsi, players can also use Encore for a primarily Fusion DPS team.

Changli F2P Team – Changli, Chixia, Baizhi

This is a more F2P-friendly team that utilizes characters the player likely has. Chixia is actually a strong Fusion DPS, which allows her to perform well in a Fusion team with Changli. She will also be able to maximize Changli’s Fusion DMG Deepen.

Baizhi is a healer that most players likely have, so she will serve as the team’s primary healer. Of course, if the player owns Verina, she is also a good alternative.

That’s all for our guide on the best build, for the Changli, including their weapons, Echoes, and possible team compositions. Wuthering Waves is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and PC via the Epic Games Store and its official PC client.

