The Los Angeles Chargers own the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have six more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Adetomiwa Adebawore.

The Chargers made it to the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record, thanks to quarterback Justin Herbert. However, their playoff journey ended prematurely due to a massive comeback by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers have seven draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft and no compensatory picks. They need to add more talented players to support Herbert and improve their defense.

The Chargers’ offseason moves indicate that they are preparing to negotiate a contract extension with Herbert. Of course, this will come with a high salary. Therefore, they may use the upcoming draft to strengthen their roster in the short term and plan for future departures in the long term by adding more talented players to their team.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Chargers in the draft.

1. Chargers get elite WR Zay Flowers as a new pass-catching threat

The Chargers need to strengthen their offense by adding a third receiver to support Herbert and new coordinator Kellen Moore. With Keenan Allen turning 31 and Mike Williams facing durability issues, the team needs a versatile receiver who can make big plays both outside and in the slot. Zay Flowers fits this description, with his speed and skill set similar to Tyler Lockett.

As most of the team’s top options for the draft have already been selected, Flowers represents the best value pick for the Chargers. He fills their top draft need and should contribute almost immediately.

Again, the Chargers also face uncertainty with their current receivers. Both Allen and Williams are set to have high cap hits in 2024. It’s unlikely that both will remain on the team. With only two backups behind them, the Chargers need to add reinforcements to this position group.

Flowers may not fit the usual size thresholds for a Tom Telesco receiver. However, he has the athleticism and skill set that the Chargers have been missing. He can make tough catches and turn into a running back after the catch, setting up blocks and displaying excellent vision. With Flowers, the Chargers can add deep speed to their offense and utilize a more dynamic style of play on offense.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Flowers tallied 5’9 and 182 pounds measurements. His 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds ranked ninth among wide receivers. That was only behind Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee (4.40) among first-round pick contenders. Due to Flowers’ impressive speed and size, we expect him to play as a slot receiver in the NFL. However, he showed versatility during his time at Boston College. While there, he made 200 catches for 3,056 yards and scored 12 touchdowns over four seasons.

The Chargers will greatly benefit from Flowers’ flexibility and potential, making him a perfect fit for their team. As a slot receiver, he will ease some of the pressure on Williams and Allen in the upcoming 2023 season. Additionally, he has great potential as a dynamic No. 1 playmaker. This puts him on the first-round table. This is unlike other small slot receivers who may not be selected until Day two or three.

2. Chargers’ defense gets new blood

Aside from pass-catching weapons, the Chargers are in need of additional pass-rushers for their defense, specifically for the interior. One potential option is Adetomiwa Adebawore. He is a versatile player with a quick first step who can play both inside and outside. He has an impressive motor and is skilled at setting up and countering blockers. This allows him to excel in both pass-rushing and run-defense. Adebawore also possesses exceptional athleticism. In fact, he ranks 30th on Bruce Feldman’s “Freak List.”

Another player to consider is Jose Ramirez from Eastern Michigan. Although he may lack explosive speed, Ramirez compensates with his developed approach to pass-rushing, utilizing various footwork patterns to manipulate the offensive tackle’s pass set. Ramirez is also known for his bendability. This allows him to get low and flatten the quarterback. Despite being an undersized high-side pass rusher, Ramirez’s footwork and bendability make him a potential candidate for the Chargers.

3. Zach Evans joins the Chargers backfield

Zach Evans, a former 5-star high school athlete, transferred to Ole Miss in 2022 after starting his college career at TCU. He became the starting running back at Ole Miss and had a few productive performances. However, the backfield soon turned into a committee and the number of carries he received varied. Despite this, Evans managed to rush for more than 900 yards and nine touchdowns. He possesses physical tools and versatility as a running back. He is known for his speed, size, and functional strength.

Remember that Evans played in a spread offense with zone running principles that allowed him to showcase his skills. He is patient behind the line of scrimmage on zone running plays, waiting for a hole to open up before making a violent cut and getting vertical into the hole for positive yardage. He would be an interesting addition to a backfield that might no longer have Austin Ekeler this coming season.