The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert have opened contract negotiations for a long-term deal. When asked, Brandon Staley offered a similar timeline to what the Green Bay Packers’ brass offered on a deal to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets: none.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson remain embroiled in an extension saga. At least in Herbert’s case, Staley made it clear that the star quarterback and the organization are on the same page, reports ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

“Those talks are ongoing. We’re at the beginning of all that, but all know how we feel about him…Navigating this process, we have a very good relationship with his team. I’m confident that Justin Herbert is going to be our quarterback for a long time and that we’ll make sure that we get a deal done.”

It is refreshing to hear such a mutual relationship between Herbert and the Chargers at a time when NFL headlines are dominated by embattled ones. Herbert joins Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow as extension-looming quarterbacks who are looking to sustain long-term partnerships with their organizations. Jackson might be joining that group as well, but the entire storyline with the Ravens is blurred by a smokescreen.

Chargers faithful will be ecstatic to hear of a long-term contract for their star QB. Herbert has excelled since arriving in Los Angeles, breaking records in each of his first three seasons. He had the most passing touchdowns by a rookie ever (30), most total touchdowns by a quarterback through two seasons (77), and the most passing yards by a quarterback through his first three seasons (14,809). These are just three of the nine records he already holds.

Quarterback news is sure to dominate the headlines, controversial or not, throughout the rest of the off-season. The Chargers and Justin Herbert will be doing their best to remain in the latter.