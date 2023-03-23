Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were looking to re-tool a roster that saw them losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. With money already invested in the roster, the team has not been big spenders over the last week.

The team has brought back several notable players such as right tackle Trey Pipkins and tight end Donald Parham. With both players solidifying their roles within the offense, they will likely once again be key playmakers heading into next season.

The Chargers have also added other depth additions such as cornerback Kemon Hall and defensive end Morgan Fox. They also brought back Easton Stick to step into the backup role behind star quarterback Justin Herbert.

But there is one last move that the Chargers made that could prove to be the most impactful. This comes with the signing of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The Chargers added Kendricks on a two-year deal worth up to $13.25 million. With Kendricks joining an already-loaded Chargers defense, this unit could take their play to a new level.

Signing Eric Kendricks was the Chargers sneakiest move in free agency

The Chargers linebacker room suffered a major loss when starting middle linebacker Drue Tranquill opted to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. In 2022, Tranquill took his game to the next level. While taking the field in all 17 games, he recorded 146 total tackles, 94 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, five sacks, one forced fumble, four defended passes, and one interception.

With Tranquill heading to a division rival, the Chargers had to address the position in a big way. By adding an All-Pro in Eric Kendricks, the Chargers did just that.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Kendricks has developed into one of the NFL’s best linebackers. Over 117 career games, and 113 starts, he has recorded 919 total tackles, 579 solo tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, 15 total sacks, 51 defended passes, nine interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Throughout his career, Kendricks has remained a consistent producer on defense. In all but one of his eight seasons, he has recorded at least 107 total tackles. The lone season that he did not reach the triple-digit mark was in his rookie year where he recorded a career-low 92 tackles.

In 2022, his eighth season in the NFL, Kendricks was once again a playmaker on the Vikings defense. While starting all 17 games, he recorded 137 total tackles, 87 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, and six defended passes.

With Kendricks joining this Chargers defense, the team gains a proven veteran at the position. He is also just the latest piece in a defense that has arguably the most talent in the NFL.

When looking at the Chargers depth chart heading into the draft, the team has star power at each level. Along the defensive front, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will once again be a dominant duo chasing the quarterback. At the next level, Kendricks will slide in alongside Kenneth Murray Jr. With both proving to be both reliable in coverage and at getting after the quarterback, they could be a reliable pairing. In the secondary, Derwin James Jr, JC Jackson, and Asante Samuel Jr will look to get back on track in 2023.

If the firepower of the defense can match the Justin Herbert-led Chargers offense, this unit could be the force that many expect them to be. Adding Eric Kendricks to this team could be exactly what they need.