On the heels of a convincing home win over the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Chargers are now set to square off with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

The Chargers are finding their stride at just the right time in the campaign, winning two of their last three games. In their crucial home victory in Week 14, the AFC West side had multiple keen contributors on both sides of the ball, from Justin Herbert’s 367 passing yards to Asante Samuel Jr. notching a 42.4 passer rating allowed when targeted mark.

The Chargers will face a reeling Titans team that has lost three straight contests, and the reigning AFC South champions have allowed 30-plus points in their previous two games. For the Chargers to pick up a pivotal victory over Tennessee and remain in the AFC playoff picture, they must achieve each of these three feats in Week 15.

3. Austin Ekeler leads the way with a 150-plus rushing yards performance

The key for any stable offense centers on having a balanced attack, and that is just what the Chargers have been rolling out as of late. Herbert is most deserving of the credit for the Chargers’ recent formidable showings on the offensive side of the ball, but Austin Ekeler has also helped to make Los Angeles an unpredictable offense.

Ekeler has tallied 100-plus yards from scrimmage in three of the team’s last four games, including in the win over Miami, where he amounted to 104 total yards. From sheer run plays to providing Herbert with a reliable option in the passing game, the all-around running back continues to add another dimension to the offense.

For Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, he is much fond of Ekeler and how he has blossomed as a do-it-all talent this season.

“They do a lot with him,” Vrabel said during a press conference on Wednesday. “He’s just the ultimate outlet. It seems like when he needs to sit down in a zone, he’s sitting down and when he needs to continue to run, he continues to stay on the move. The quarterback knows where he is.

“They have a lot designed for him, but there’s also the relief and the outlet and the checkdown. He does a fantastic job with the plays that are designed for him as well as the ones that get to him after the quarterback has progressed.”

In Week 15, Vrabel should get a front-row seat to watch Ekeler lead the way for Los Angeles on the ground with at least 150 rushing yards against the Titans’ stout front seven unit.

2. Chargers’ promising pass defense wins the duel vs. Ryan Tannehill in the red zone

Not many offenses have had an answer for the Chargers defense in the red zone this season. Los Angeles has allowed a 51.2 percent red zone touchdown percentage this year, which is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the sixth-best mark in the NFL. More so, Michael Davis James and company did not allow a single red zone touchdown drive in the team’s victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dolphins.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is well aware that it will be quite a challenge to orchestrate touchdown drives against the Chargers.

“You look at the way they played last week, they played extremely well,” Tannehill said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I think that’s something that jumped off the tape. Disruptive in the pass game, really limited the run game of the Dolphins.

“They’re playing good right now. We’re going to have to go out, we’re going to have to execute, whatever the case may be. Whether it’s running the football, being efficient, being able to build on the good things we did last week in the first half and when we get opportunities in the pass game, being able to take advantage of it.”

The Chargers pass defense will be put to the test against a quarterback in Tannehill who has recorded 10 passing touchdowns and a 110.0 passer rating in the red zone this season. Nonetheless, Los Angeles should get the last laugh over Tannehill in this area of the field. From mixing up coverages to simply winning one-on-one duels, Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill may see a clinic from his group in the red zone in Week 15.

1. Chargers secure a double-digit victory over the Titans

Six out of the Chargers’ seven victories this season have come via a one-score mark. In Week 15, they should clinch a convincing double-digit win against the Titans.

Overall, a win for Los Angeles against Tennessee could move the side up in the AFC playoff picture pending other results in Week 15.