By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans could once again be without Treylon Burks for a key game in the second half of the season.

The Titans released their injury report for Thursday, and Burks did not take part in the team’s practice session on the day due to a concussion. He also missed practice on Wednesday, and as it stands, his status for the team’s Week 15 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is up in the air.

Burks has not featured for the Titans since suffering a concussion during the first quarter of the blowout road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. He took on a hard helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles safety Marcus Epps on a play where the rookie wideout hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception. Epps was issued a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit, while Burks wound up being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Burks later entered concussion protocol, and after missing each of the Titans’ three practices ahead of Week 14, head coach Mike Vrabel opted to rule out the first-year wide receiver from the team’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Vrabel confirmed that Burks is “still” in concussion protocol.

In the case that Burks ends up being sidelined for Week 15, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will then have to call on the likes of Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to step up in the rookie’s absence.

Tennessee currently sits in first place in the AFC South with a 7-6 record.