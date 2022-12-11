By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

To say that the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense is disappointing is a massive understatement. The team spent a pretty penny to acquire defensive pieces to pair with Joey Bosa. Unfortunately, all that money has not helped them improve on that end of the ball, partly due to injuries to players such as Bosa and Derwin James.

Now, the Chargers will not have Derwin James for a critical game against the Miami Dolphins, per Lindsey Thiry. James has been one of the better safeties in the league in his career. His absence will be sorely missed by the team as they try to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Source: Safety Derwin James out for Chargers, along with other key defensive starters, for tonight’s game vs. Dolphins https://t.co/COGENiG4qM — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 11, 2022

The timing of Derwin James’ injury could not have come worse, as they’re facing off against the Dolphins. Miami’s aerial assault is arguably the best in the league today. The Chargers will have a even harder time guarding the likes of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers’ playoff hopes are currently sitting in a fragile bubble as the season comes to a close. With the Chiefs having a firm grip on the AFC West, their only hope is to make it to the Wild Card round. They’ll have to fend off many good teams on their way there, though.

We’ll see if Justin Herbert and co. can find a way to win against the Phins without a big chunk of their defense. If there was a time for Herbert to live up to the lofty expectations for him, it’s now. A loss here could spell disaster for their playoff hopes.