By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest edition of Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Chargers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has surprised some in the first season under head coach Mike McDaniel, with an 8-4 record putting the team in second place in the AFC East. Under McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken a huge step forward in his development. A loss to San Francisco last week snapped a five-game winning streak.

Los Angeles has disappointed going 6-6 this season, second place in the AFC West despite losing three of their last four games. Now, questions surrounding the quarterback and head coach duo have emerged with the surprising even record. After two games against likely playoff teams, Los Angeles ends with three teams destined for a sub-.500 record.

Here are the Dolphins-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Chargers Odds

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (-104)

Los Angeles Chargers: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 53.5 (-115)

Under: 53.5 (-105)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovailoa has played up to the expectations of his draft status this season, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 2,859 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Tagovailoa has played in 10 games due to injury. Raheem Mostert leads the team with 573 rushing yards and three touchdowns. New running back Jeff Wilson has scored three touchdowns in four games since coming over from San Francisco. Miami has totaled 1,076 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a team, while Los Angeles has allowed 1,819 yards to opponents.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are arguably the best receiving duo in the league. Hill leads the team with 1,379 receiving yards and ranks second with five touchdown catches. Waddle is second with 972 receiving yards and leads with six touchdown catches. Mike Gesicki has caught four touchdowns. Miami’s offense has scored at will, averaging 24.9 points per game, eighth in the league.

For as good as Miami’s offense has been, their defense has simply done just enough to get by. By allowing 24.1 points per game, Miami’s defense ranks 26th in the league. Melvin Ingram leads the team with six sacks, and Bradley Chubb has totaled two and a half sacks in his four games with Miami. Los Angeles has allowed 27 sacks while Miami has racked up 29 as a team.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Justin Herbert seems to be the answer for Los Angeles, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards with 20 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Herbert also ranks third on the team with 135 rushing yards. Austin Ekeler leads the team with 589 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Los Angeles has totaled 1,016 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while Miami has allowed 1,326 rushing yards to their opponents.

With Keenan Allen missing more than half of the season, Josh Palmer leads the team with 612 receiving yards, totaling three touchdown catches. Ekeler leads the team with five touchdown catches while ranking second with 564 receiving yards. Mike Williams, who is back this week, has caught three touchdowns in eight games. Allen has also caught two touchdowns in five games. The offense has not been the issue for Los Angeles, ranking 14th by averaging 22.7 points per game.

Los Angeles’ defense has struggled, allowing 25.8 points per game, which is 30th in the league. Khalil Mack leads the team with seven sacks, and Los Angeles has totaled 22 as a team.

Final Dolphins-Chargers Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles’ pathetic defense will continue to be their Achilles’ heel in this one.

Final Dolphins-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Miami -3.5 (-104), over 53.5 (-115)