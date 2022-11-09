By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published 21 hours ago



The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries this season. That seems to be an annual thing for this team. Justin Herbert has been without his favorite weapon, Keenan Allen, for the majority of the season. Allen has been dealing with a strained hamstring suffered back in Week 1.

He missed the next five games before returning in Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He played limited snaps and it was reported suffered a setback during the team’s bye week, costing him last week’s vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he considers Allen day-to-day, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. However, he also noted that Allen will not participate in practice. At this point, being labeled day-to-day sounds more like coach speak than anything.

The Chargers have also been without Mike Williams, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Staley called Williams week-to-week. It sounds like the earliest he will return would be Week 12 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. With Keenan Allen also out of the lineup last week, Joshua Palmer stepped up in a big way.

Palmer finished with a team high eight catches (10 targets) for 106 yards receiving. Herbert might very well have to rely on the 23-year-old out of Tennessee. If Allen does not at least get in a limited practice or two the rest of the week, it’s highly unlikely he will suit up. That will make things increasingly difficult for the Chargers on the road vs. a tough 49ers defense.