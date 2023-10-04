The Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers are making all the moves to bolster their defense for a deep playoff push. They have an even two-win and two-loss record after their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. But, this is not enough to solidify themselves as a Super Bowl contender. They first traded JC Jackson across the whole country to the New England Patriots. Afterward, they made an insanely good move of claiming a former Denver Broncos cornerback from waivers, per Chargers Communication. He goes by the name of Essang Bassey.

The Chargers gave up 188 passing yards to the Raiders while only darting 150 for themselves. This necessitated a move for better cornerbacks. Essang Bassey is a nice pickup off waivers but it obviously cost the team someone as well. They had to waive defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to make room for the former Broncos cornerback.

Bassey has been with the Chargers in the 2021 season. He only recorded a singular solo tackle in his sole appearance with the squad. Since then, the cornerback has made massive improvements. A career stat line of 33 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and four passes defended prove that he is fairly serviceable in his position. His attentiveness to an opposing quarterback's pass has also been quite good. He has already recorded an interception because of this and hopes to get more.

The secondary looks great for the Chargers. It is just a matter of containing their opponents and making sure they earn yards on offense with Justin Herbert leading their fairly talented offense. Will he be a decent replacement for JC Jackson?