The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to “speak” with Kellen Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, as noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Moore’s run as Cowboys offensive coordinator reportedly came to an end on Sunday, as the team parted ways with him via a mutual decision. Dallas believed that it was time to move on from Moore because it “felt change was needed after a disappointing finish.”

Rapoport added that the Cowboys “had already given” the Chargers permission to touch base with Moore.

The Chargers may face competition from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Moore, as the reigning NFC South champions reportedly are expected to have “significant interest” in the offensive-minded coach. The Buccaneers also have an offensive coordinator opening after they fired Byron Leftwich earlier this month.

The Chargers have been on the lookout for a new offensive coordinator ever since they fired Joe Lombardi following their AFC wild-card round exit. They have already interviewed multiple candidates for the role, including Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco noted during his end-of-season press conference that he will garner input from quarterback Justin Herbert regarding just who the team should hire to fill its offensive coordinator vacancy. He also touched on what he will be looking for in the team’s next OC.

“The one thing we always talk about, and it has nothing to do with X’s and O’s, it’s leadership,” Telesco said. “You have to have that as a coach, certainly as a coordinator, because you’re leading that group. That’s the first thing that you look at, leadership.

“Then, the ability to teach and communicate, and those both go together. You’re dealing with a lot of players. Everybody learns differently, so we have to treat them all differently, but being able to really teach the concepts. In a simple manner, there’s a lot that goes into it. Those are two things. I like to look at their backgrounds of where they’re from, who they learned from, things like that.”

On Moore’s part, he served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons. The NFC East side is coming off of a 2022 campaign where it finished fourth in all of the NFL in points per game with a 27.5 average.