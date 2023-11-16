The Chargers have plenty of work to do if they want to improve and try to make the playoffs again. At 4-5, there is little room for error.

Expected to be a surefire playoff team with a chance to make some noise in the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers are no lock for the playoffs as they enter Week 11 with a 4-5 record. That puts them three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs and on the outside of the AFC playoff picture at the current moment.

The Chargers have lost all the big games they've played so far, the latest being a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. That is added to a list of losses to the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and the Chiefs. The Chargers' best win came against the 6-4 Minnesota Vikings.

LA has so much talent yet has been unable to truly put it all together. The Chargers defense continues to make mistakes at crucial times in games, a big attribution to their 31st-ranked defense through 10 weeks.

“We always preach that if we make a mistake, try not to make it again,” Chargers cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor said, via the LA Times. “We sit in the film room week after week fixing the same mistakes.”

Taylor played in all nine games so far, starting six of them. He has 24 tackles, two QB hits, six pass deflections and an interception. He has yet to miss a game in his NFL career after being drafted in the sixth round in 2022.

The Chargers have plenty of work to do if they want to improve and try to make the playoffs again. Things just haven’t seemed right since LA blew a 27-point lead in the playoffs last season. They have to turn things around quickly or it may be curtains on Brandon Staley.