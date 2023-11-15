The Los Angeles Chargers remain committed to Brandon Staley's defensive judgment after their Week 10 loss to the Lions.

The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling to stay afloat at the top of the AFC East standings. The Chargers lost a close game to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. However, LA is committed to continuing to allow head coach Brandon Staley to play a significant role in the team's defensive strategy.

Brandon Staley's role in the Chargers' defense remains large

Staley will continue to call Los Angeles' defensive plays, per Daniel Popper.

Los Angeles' defensive struggles were further brought to light against the Lions. The Chargers allowed Detroit to tally 533 total yards on the day. Furthermore, the defensive line could not pressure Jared Golf. Golf threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns on zero sacks.

Golf was not the only one who exposed LA's defense on Sunday. David Montgomery had a field day, rushing for 116 yards and one TD on 12 carries. Furthermore, the Chargers were not able to force any turnovers.

Many are placing the blame for Los Angeles' defensive woes on Brandon Staley; however, there is more to the story. The Chargers are lacking production from some of their marquee defensive players. In addition, LA lost the services of linebacker Chris Rumph II to a pregame foot injury.

Staley's commitment to leading the defense must mean he has a plan to help the Chargers perform better for their next matchup. Los Angeles has the task of facing a hungry Green Bay Packers team in Week 11. If the Chargers can pressure Green Bay's backfield, they will have a chance to prevail and win the game.