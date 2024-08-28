Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice wasn't happy that his son fell in the seventh round in the draft, but he should be happy after this latest news. After having a strong training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers, Brenden Rice made their 53-man roster. He'll start off in the wide receiver room, and it's also likely that he'll be playing on special teams as well.
Throughout training camp and preseason, Rice has shown a strong ability to run routes, and he's a threat in short or deep situations on the field.
Rice will have the chance to showcase his skills and if there's an injury, he'll be the next man up on the field.
Brenden Rice was selected with the 225th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at USC. In 2023, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree and led USC with 12 touchdowns while averaging a career-best 17.6 yards per catch.
Brenden Rice is looking to make an impact on the Chargers
Though Brenden Rice got drafted, he was the first to admit in an interview that the process was difficult to get where he is.
“It was very frustrating, the whole draft process,” Rice said. “But, at the same time, it was a blessing because everything can be a blessing in disguise. I prayed to go to a team that really wanted me, and God felt as though that the Los Angeles Chargers wanted me.
“It doesn't matter how long it takes, I just wanted to get my foot in the door, be around a good group of people. I wanted to be in a room that I could go ahead and prove myself, doing the same things that I've been doing all my whole life, from Colorado to USC. Now, I've been chasing competition and I've always wanted to prove myself, time and time again,” Rice added. “You can go ahead and be frustrated, but you have to look at it as a blessing.”
At USC, Rice was able to play with Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in the draft for the Chicago Bears, and now he's playing with Justin Herbert who has never been afraid to air the ball out to his receivers.
“People want to sit here like, ‘Are you sad? Are you mad?' Guys, I'm in the best position possible to go ahead and make my mark and make my own legacy,” Rice said. “I went from Caleb Williams to Justin Herbert, and I'm in a room that's going to allow me to compete, day-in and day-out.”
The Chargers will look like a brand new team on offense this season with Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler gone to other teams, but new head coach Jim Harbaugh will have his squad ready.