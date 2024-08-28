Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice wasn't happy that his son fell in the seventh round in the draft, but he should be happy after this latest news. After having a strong training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers, Brenden Rice made their 53-man roster. He'll start off in the wide receiver room, and it's also likely that he'll be playing on special teams as well.

Throughout training camp and preseason, Rice has shown a strong ability to run routes, and he's a threat in short or deep situations on the field.

Rice will have the chance to showcase his skills and if there's an injury, he'll be the next man up on the field.

Brenden Rice was selected with the 225th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at USC. In 2023, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree and led USC with 12 touchdowns while averaging a career-best 17.6 yards per catch.

Brenden Rice is looking to make an impact on the Chargers

Though Brenden Rice got drafted, he was the first to admit in an interview that the process was difficult to get where he is.

“It was very frustrating, the whole draft process,” Rice said. “But, at the same time, it was a blessing because everything can be a blessing in disguise. I prayed to go to a team that really wanted me, and God felt as though that the Los Angeles Chargers wanted me.