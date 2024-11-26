The media has been hyping up the matchup between brothers John and Jim Harbaugh, head coaches for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, before their Monday Night Football contest in Week 12. While it may be a bit overplayed, it's still quite the accomplishment for one family to have brothers as head coaches across two teams. In speaking to the media about their relationship, Jim Harbaugh dropped this absolute gem of a quote, via Ravens reporter Ryan Mink.

“I would lay down my life for my brother, but I would not let him win a football game.”

You've got to love these guys. Jim is 0-2 versus his brother John. John's Super Bowl XLVII win came against Jim and the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012-13 season. John, the older brother, aged 62, played defensive back at Miami (Ohio) and graduated in 1984. Jim, the younger brother, aged 60, was a quarterback for Michigan from 1982 to 1986.

John began coaching in the NFL in 1998 with the Philadelphia Eagles as special teams coordinator. He is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, behind Mike Tomlin. The 2019 NFL Coach of the Year became the Ravens' head coach in 2008, with a record of 167-103 (.619).

Jim began his career as the 26th overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was 66-74 as a starter in 14 seasons, playing for Chicago, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Los Angeles Chargers. The 1995 Pro Bowler began his coaching career as head coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and has a 51-22-1 record (.696) in five seasons. Jim coached for Stanford (2007-10) and Michigan (2015-23).

Jim's Chargers & John's Ravens may meet again in the postseason

With the Chargers occupying the No. 5 AFC seed and the Ravens slotted at No. 6, the two teams would be unlikely to meet unless they both made it to the conference championship round. The reason is that the highest-remaining seed plays the lowest-remaining seed in each subsequent round. But if both teams are in the playoffs, anything can happen and there's a lot of football left to shake up the seeding.

Another matchup would be good for their parents as the couple will not attend this game in person, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Jackie and Jack Harbaugh will not be attending tonight’s Ravens-Chargers game in Los Angeles,” Schefter reported. “Instead, they will be with their daughter Joani, son-in-law Tom Crean, and their two grandchildren in Florida, celebrating their 63rd anniversary.”

Their parents must have raised them right to some extent. Jim shared his outlook on football in life in a recent press conference about how to respond when receiving praise.

“When people are giving you accolades and compliments and telling you you've arrived, kick them in the shins,” Harbaugh said. “You kick them right in the shins, that's what you do. … They're trying to make you soft. Kick them in the shins.”

With 8:00 left in the second quarter, the Chargers lead the Ravens 10-0.