The Harbaugh bowl is taking place on Monday night, and it's a clash of two very good teams with massive playoff implications. However, despite the stakes, the Harbaugh parents won't be in attendance in Los Angeles because it is their anniversary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jackie and Jack Harbaugh will not be attending tonight’s Ravens-Chargers game in Los Angeles,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Instead, they will be with their daughter Joani, son-in-law Tom Crean, and their two grandchildren in Florida, celebrating their 63rd anniversary.”

Jim Harbaugh has led the 7-3 Chargers to a stunning record through 10 games in his first season. The Chargers were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the AFC this season after gutting much of the talent on the roster around Justin Herbert. However, Jesse Minter has worked wonders for the defense, which is now one of the best units in the NFL. Offensively, the Chargers have a physical identity and a quarterback that makes a ton of plays with his arm to create scoring chances.

On the other side, John Harbaugh and the Ravens have had a somewhat disappointing season relative to expectations, but they still have everything to play for with six games left on the schedule. A win in this one will get the Ravens to 8-4 and move them within a half-game of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

John Harbaugh is in unfamiliar territory as head coach of the Ravens. His defense has been an outright weakness this season after the departure of Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator. However, the offense has been unquestionably the best in the NFL after the addition of Derrick Henry.

Even if the Ravens are unable to catch the Steelers in the division race, this is a huge game in terms of wild card position. The Chargers come into this one a half-game ahead of Baltimore for the top wild card spot. That position could be crucial when playoff time hits because it seems as though the AFC South winner (as the No. 4 seed) is going to be a more favorable matchup than the other playoff spots.